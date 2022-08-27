Split Rail Bluegrass
to
Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777
Split Rail Bluegrass Band
Split Rail Bluegrass Band
When you see the Split Rail show, you’ll get a dose of several types of Bluegrass and a selection of music that’s sure to please no matter what your preference in bluegrass is. Some new, some old, and a whole lot of “bluegrass”. Yessiree, you’ll hear some Flatt and Scruggs and a little Monroe. You’ll also get a heavy dose of gospel and a great mixture of the 1960’s-70’ and 80’s “new classic grass." New to the Orchard, Split Rail is a band from South Carolina that loves performing—a band that works hard to produce “Consumable Bluegrass Music.” Take a listen: https://youtu.be/I_bpd4NDH4w FREE