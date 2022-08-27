Split Rail Bluegrass

Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777

When you see the Split Rail show, you’ll get a dose of several types of Bluegrass and a selection of music that’s sure to please no matter what your preference in bluegrass is. Some new, some old, and a whole lot of “bluegrass”. Yessiree, you’ll hear some Flatt and Scruggs and a little Monroe. You’ll also get a heavy dose of gospel and a great mixture of the 1960’s-70’ and 80’s “new classic grass." New to the Orchard, Split Rail is a band from South Carolina that loves performing—a band that works hard to produce “Consumable Bluegrass Music.” Take a listen: https://youtu.be/I_bpd4NDH4w FREE

