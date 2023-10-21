× Expand VMCW_NewMarket man in confederate uniform holds rifle musket near wooden building at night

Explore the battlefield after hours and step back in time with our annual lantern tour program, "Spirits of New Market," as we celebrate the indomitable spirit of those whose lives were impacted by the Battle of New Market. You'll follow your guide on a lantern-lit tour of the Battlefield encountering living historians portraying the soldiers, townsfolk, and Bushong family. While interacting with the characters, you'll be able to lend aid to the wounded, ask questions and experience the Battlefield in a whole new way.

Event Rates: $10 per adult (ages 13 and older) $6 per youth (ages 6-12) Children 5 and under are free, $5 for New Market residents (ages 6+) with proof of residency. Tickets for the event go on sale at 5:45pm on Saturday October 21, 2023 at the Virginia Museum of the Civil War 8895 George Collins Parkway New Market, VA.

Each walking tour lasts approximately 45 minutes and covers approximately ½ mile over grass and gravel. Tour sizes are limited and wait times may be up to 45 minutes.

For more information call 866-515-1864 or e-mail nmbshp@vmi.edu.

https://www.vmi.edu/museums-and-archives/virginia-museum-of-the-civil-war/events/