Spirit of Christmas Parade

Downtown Fountain Inn 102 Depot Street, Fountain Inn, South Carolina 29644

The 2023 Christmas Parade will be on Wednesday, December 6th at 5:30pm. The deadline for entry will be November 7th at 4:00pm. Accepted entries will be notified by November 20th via email or phone. More information about the line-up, directions, and guidelines will be sent at that time.

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
