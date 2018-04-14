Spencer Penn's 7th Annual Pig Cookin' Festival

Join us at Spencer Penn Centre for a family-friendly day filled with good food, a Barnival for the kids, live music, a craft and vendor fair, cruise-in, and pig patty bingo! The Pig Cookin' Competition will begin Friday, April 13th and cookers will work through the night to present their best pig creations to the judges. Admission is FREE!

Spencer-Penn is on the Historical Landmark Registry. Built in 1927, this old school has been re-invented as a community center to provide services and educational facilities to people of all ages. Join us for a class, special event, or hold your own event with us in one of our remodeled classrooms or banquet halls!