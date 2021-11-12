The region's most dazzling holiday light show returns to Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway. The Pinnacle Speedway In Lights, Powered by TVA, kicks off its 25th season with more lights and a route that offers visitors the chance to take a lap around "The World's Fastest Half-Mile." Holiday light seekers will circle the concrete oval as part of their festive drive and also may visit the Christmas Village, which returns to its popular infield location.