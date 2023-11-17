× Expand Bristol Motor Speedway

The region's most dazzling holiday light show returns to Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway. The Pinnacle Speedway In Lights, Powered by TVA, is a 4-mile trek through 3 million lights and the chance to take a lap around "The World's Fastest Half-Mile." Holiday light seekers will circle the concrete oval as part of their festive drive and also may visit the Christmas Village, which returns to its popular infield location.