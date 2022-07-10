Speas & Griffin on Pavilion Stage

× Expand Greg Speas Speas and Griffin warming up

Greg Speas has performed in the western North Carolina area for over 20 years. After several years with the Roan Mountain Hilltoppers, he played with Dan Williams in Flannel Biscuit and has continued to play venues as a solo artist. Greg is not only a songwriter. He loves to adopt traditional songs and give them his own perspective. Steve Griffin is one of the top-ranked guitarists in the southeast and has lent his talents to several rock and country bands in the area. Adept at both electric and acoustic guitar, Steve also plays a mean mandolin. https://youtu.be/j-ZzcMGoz80