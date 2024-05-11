× Expand Southern Skies Music & Whiskey Festival

Knoxville’s Homegrown Music Festival

Southern Skies Music & Whiskey Festival is returning to Downtown Knoxville on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Curated by hometown favorites, the Dirty Guv’nahs, Southern Skies is an authentically Knoxville celebration of music and community. The 2024 event will feature Americana legends Old Crow Medicine Show alongside The Dirty Guv’nahs, Maggie Rose, Amythyst Kiah, Grace Bowers & the Hodge Podge, and Wyatt Ellis.

Produced by Dogwood Arts

Dogwood Arts has a 68-year history of arts advocacy, environmental stewardship, and economic impact in East Tennessee. With the financial support of corporate sponsors, grant funding, local government investment, and private donors, we produce 20 year-round events and programs that help make Knoxville a great place to live, work and play.