It’s back! Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem returns July 25-27, 2024 for its third year, offering the ultimate, family-friendly, action-packed event for ATV, UTV and MX enthusiasts in Grundy, Va.!

At Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure, a venue rivaled by none in the Eastern United States, Mountain Mayhem brings together the off-road community, sponsors and quality vendors for the most-action packed three-day event where all can enjoy awesome mountain trails, watch or compete in thrilling off-road competitions and camp and hang-out with some of the best people in the off-road community from across the country. Short-course races, hill climbs, drag strips, a UTV pull, mud bogs and more offer opportunities for adrenaline junkies -- and weekend warriors -- to showcase their skills and machines during the event which also features live music and the ever-popular Rock-n-Roll Bingo!

Camping reservations for 2024 will open on Monday, February 5, 2024 at 6 p.m.!!

Thousands of visitors from 12 states converged on Southern Gap to take part in Mountain Mayhem 2023.In addition to many regional visitors, we also welcomed our off-road families from other parts of Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Louisiana, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, Indiana and as far away as New Hampshire.

