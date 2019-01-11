The newest vehicles will drive into the TD Convention Center for the South Carolina International Auto Show. This automotive event will provide an up-close look at the newest cars, crossovers, trucks, alternative fuel vehicles and more. The South Carolina International Auto Show allows attendees to check out these vehicles in a no pressure, non-selling environment, and even offers showgoers the chance get behind the wheel and test drive several hot, new rides. Representatives from leading automotive manufacturers will be at the show to answer questions and provide information on the latest vehicles.