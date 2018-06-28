South Carolina Festival Of Stars

Festival food, Amusement Rides, Classic and Custom Automobiles, Food Vendors, Craft Vendors, Contests and Events, Live Music/Entertainment and Fireworks Show

The event is FREE to attend and is held in Ninety Six, South Carolina- home of the National Historic Site of Star Fort Battle Site, site of the first land battle of the American Revolution fought in the South. What a fantastic place to celebrate our Independence Day ~ where our Patriots battled the British to secure the very freedom we celebrate!

Along with the Festival each year the Tourism Department holds the Miss Festival Of Stars Pageant, where the winners ride in the Parade and the Queen and her Court open the Festival.