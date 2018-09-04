South Carolina Apple Festival

Whether you enjoy whitewater rafting, shopping for arts and crafts, browsing antique shops, or just kicking back and listening to live musical entertainment, the Apple Festival offers something for everyone in the family. Most of the events are free and are planned with the entire family in mind.

From the Kiddie Rides, which draw a steady line of youngsters, to booths featuring woodworking, jewelry, clothing, leather goods, and other handicrafts, the street provides blocks of shopping options for visitors and the home town folks alike.

And the food! Whether you prefer a full barbecue dinner, sandwiches, hot dogs, funnel cake, fried apples pies, homemade ice cream, or want to stock up on home grown apples, honey and fruit preserves, it's all there! If you have never tasted a Blossom Onion, this is your chance!

One highlight of each year's festival is the annual Apple Festival Parade, held at 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The fun continues throughout the weekend and the activities on Main Street continue all day Saturday, with live entertainment throughout the day.