Sound Traveler on the Pavilion Stage
Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777
Orchard at Altapass
Sound Traveler honors the music of the past while celebrating contemporary music. Add their original creations and arrangements to the diverse mix, and you have innovative, unique, real, live music using unexpected combinations of instruments (guitar, trumpet, bass, concertina, banjo, harmonica, percussion, melodica, ukulele) and vocals. Expect to hear classic rock/pop/country, classy standards, light jazz, folk, traditional, gospel, and even some originals. https://youtu.be/IvcDaGKi_yU