Sound Traveler on the Pavilion Stage

to

Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777

Sound Traveler honors the music of the past while celebrating contemporary music. Add their original creations and arrangements to the diverse mix, and you have innovative, unique, real, live music using unexpected combinations of instruments (guitar, trumpet, bass, concertina, banjo, harmonica, percussion, melodica, ukulele) and vocals. Expect to hear classic rock/pop/country, classy standards, light jazz, folk, traditional, gospel, and even some originals. https://youtu.be/IvcDaGKi_yU

Info

Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777
Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Sound Traveler on the Pavilion Stage - 2022-07-31 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sound Traveler on the Pavilion Stage - 2022-07-31 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sound Traveler on the Pavilion Stage - 2022-07-31 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sound Traveler on the Pavilion Stage - 2022-07-31 15:00:00 ical