Sound Traveler on the Orchard Pavilion Stage

Sound Traveler honors the music of the past while celebrating contemporary music. Add their original creations and arrangements to the diverse mix, and you have innovative, unique, real, live music using unexpected combinations of instruments (guitar, trumpet, bass, concertina, banjo, harmonica, percussion, melodica, ukulele) and vocals. Expect to hear classic rock/pop/country, classy standards, light jazz, folk, traditional, gospel, and even some originals. https://youtu.be/IvcDaGKi_yU. Join them for this FREE event.