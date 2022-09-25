Sorella Jack on the Pavilion Stage
Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777
Sorella Jack
Sorella Jack is a solid acoustic everything” trip that has been busting boundaries for nearly eight years. They have a loyal fanbase called the “Jack Pack”. Their harmonies are killer, and their set list of covers and original songs is diverse enough to please any audience. Always FREE
Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor