Sorella Jack on the Pavilion Stage

Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777

Sorella Jack is a solid acoustic everything” trip that has been busting boundaries for nearly eight years. They have a loyal fanbase called the “Jack Pack”. Their harmonies are killer, and their set list of covers and original songs is diverse enough to please any audience. Always FREE

Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777
Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor
