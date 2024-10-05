Sonker Festival
Edwards-Franklin House 4132 Haystack Road, Mount Airy, North Carolina 27030
Surry Sonker Trail
The Sonker Festival is a Surry County tradition, presented each year by the Surry County Historical Society.
It is held the first Saturday in October at the Edwards-Franklin House west of Mount Airy.
The 2024 Sonker Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5.
Festival attendees sample sonker made from a variety of family recipes passed down through generations. Admission is free, with a nominal charge for sonker and beverages.
The day's festivities include bluegrass and Old-Time music, flat-foot dancing and exhibit by local quilters.
For more information, go to the Sonker Trail's Facebook page.