The Sonker Festival is a Surry County tradition, presented each year by the Surry County Historical Society.

It is held the first Saturday in October at the Edwards-Franklin House west of Mount Airy.

The 2024 Sonker Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5.

Festival attendees sample sonker made from a variety of family recipes passed down through generations. Admission is free, with a nominal charge for sonker and beverages.

The day's festivities include bluegrass and Old-Time music, flat-foot dancing and exhibit by local quilters.

For more information, go to the Sonker Trail's Facebook page.