SONGS COME APART: A WORKSHOP WITH ED SNODDERLY

Join us on Saturday, November 4, 10:00am—2:00pm for Songs Come Apart, a workshop with renowned songwriter Ed Snodderly. Ed will pull apart one of his songs to delve deep into the songwriting craft – looking at the ways lyrics come together, the harmony of the words used, and the way a song changes from inception to final cut. To really get the full benefit of the workshop, participants are encouraged (but not required) to bring their own works in progress, giving you the opportunity to take apart your song and put it back together with Ed’s guidance.

Workshop space is limited to 16 people so register now; the cost of the workshop is $50. If the workshop is full, please email info@birthplaceofcountrymusic.org to be put on a wait list.