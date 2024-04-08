Solar Eclipse at Sky Meadows

× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers Gazing at the sun - with safety glasses!

Historic Area

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a solar eclipse! Join Park Rangers as we view this awe-inspiring celestial event as the moon passes over the sun, with 89% totality. This rare occurrence will cast a shadow across North America, and our park provides an ideal vantage point to witness this cosmic spectacle. Join members of the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club (https://www.novac.com/wp/observing/)and NASA Jet Propulsion Lab Ambassadors to safely observe the sun through telescopes equipped with solar filters. Explore celestial mechanics and the science behind this remarkable event with various activities prior to the eclipse.

Additional Information:

The start time for the eclipse will vary by location. For Fauquier County, VA it will begin at 2:01 p.m., peak at 3:19 p.m., and end at 4:33 p.m.

Solar eclipses should not be viewed directly with the human eye. Safety glasses will be available for $1 (plus tax) inside the park's Visitor Center.

Visit https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/sky-meadows, and plan your visit to avoid congestion when entering the park. To expedite your payment process, we encourage you to pay ahead online by visiting https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/daily-pass . The confirmation code must be presented at the gate. To learn more about the Virginia State Park Annual Pass visit https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/passes.

$10/car parking fee.