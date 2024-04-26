Soiree Arts Festival

× Expand Downtown Anderson

The Soiree will return in 2024 – a signature arts festival that electrified the streets of downtown Anderson from 1985 – 2009. During that time, the Soirée distinguished itself as one of the first, and finest, arts festivals in our region. The 2022 Soirée continued the same standard of excellence with a focus on visual, culinary, and performing arts.

This community-led festival, hosted by the City of Anderson, will provide an entertaining two-day cultural experience attracting visitors from near and far. Visitors will enjoy live performances with multiple stages, visual artists selling original handcrafted works and delicious food prepared by some of Anderson's finest chefs. It is fun for the whole family with creative activities planned especially for children and the young at heart!

The Soirée is coordinated by the City of Anderson with support from community volunteers.

Time: April 26-27, 2024

Friday 4pm - 8pm

Saturday 10am - 8pm

Location: Downtown Anderson, South Carolina

Price: Free admission*