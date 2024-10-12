Smoky Mountains Bluegrass Festival
to
Maggie Valley Festival Grounds 3374 Soco Road, Maggie Valley, North Carolina 28751
×
Smoky Mountains Bluegrass Festival
Held at the beautiful Maggie Valley Festival Grounds during the leaf season. Our annual fundraiser, the festival brings all the Haywood County Arts Council’s programs, and artists together for a truly one-of-a-kind experience. The festival includes award-winning bluegrass bands, vendors, raffles, artist member demonstrations and artwork, a child and adult playground, and local drinks and food.
Info
Maggie Valley Festival Grounds 3374 Soco Road, Maggie Valley, North Carolina 28751
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink