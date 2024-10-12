Smoky Mountains Bluegrass Festival

to

Maggie Valley Festival Grounds 3374 Soco Road, Maggie Valley, North Carolina 28751

Held at the beautiful Maggie Valley Festival Grounds during the leaf season. Our annual fundraiser, the festival brings all the Haywood County Arts Council’s programs, and artists together for a truly one-of-a-kind experience. The festival includes award-winning bluegrass bands, vendors, raffles, artist member demonstrations and artwork, a child and adult playground, and local drinks and food.

Info

Maggie Valley Festival Grounds 3374 Soco Road, Maggie Valley, North Carolina 28751
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Smoky Mountains Bluegrass Festival - 2024-10-12 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Smoky Mountains Bluegrass Festival - 2024-10-12 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Smoky Mountains Bluegrass Festival - 2024-10-12 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Smoky Mountains Bluegrass Festival - 2024-10-12 11:00:00 ical