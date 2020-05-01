Smoky Mountain Wine Weekend

Wine lovers rejoice! This spring, sample award-winning wines and foods in the Great Smoky Mountains during Gatlinburg Wine Weekend. Go on the Gatlinburg Wine Tour on May 1 or attend the Gatlinburg Smoky Mountain Wine Fest on May 2 at the Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts from 1 pm- 6 pm.There are limited tickets available for the wine tour, but all are welcome to the wine fest on Saturday. Both opportunities will provide a chance to sample wine from all over the state of Tennessee.