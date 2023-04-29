× Expand Smoky Mountain Relay Smoky Mountain Relay Logo

NOC serves as the finish line for the popular Smoky Mountain Relay Race! Join racers and spectators for a celebration and after party at Big Wesser!

About the Race

A scenic, wild, team adventure in the mountains of Western North Carolina, the Smoky Mountain Relay is an adventure that is not to be missed. This course will challenge you and your friends with tough legs and reward you with stories to last a lifetime. Choose from 6 person, 9 person, or 12 person teams to split up the 36 legs.

The 200-mile+ course begins at the Pink Beds Trail Loop picnic area just outside of Brevard, NC In the Pisgah National Forest and ends on our main campus in Bryson City.

Race Information & Registration: Please visit SmokyMountainRelay.com for more information on registration and pricing.