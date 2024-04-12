Smoky Mountain Music Festival
Gatlinburg Convention Center 234 Airport Road, Gatlinburg, Tennessee 37738
The Smoky Mountain Music Festival continues its dedication to excellence by offering school musicians an opportunity to demonstrate their talents before prestigious adjudicators in a beautiful setting. For over 30 years the festival has drawn musical groups from over 29 states and Canada.
