Smoky Mountain Fly Fishing Festival

Don’t miss this annual festival. See the latest product lines in vendor gear, meet fishing guides and fly tiers, watch casting demos and enjoy the Delayed Harvest waters on the Tuckasegee River at this annual festival. Located at The Warehouse at Nantahala Brewing (116 Ramseur St.), with live music and food. Rod demos, fly tying, local flies, apparel and accessories, casting clinic with Fly Fishers International.