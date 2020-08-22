Smoky Mountain Elk Fest

Bring your own chairs and blankets and spend the weekend in the valley of mountains surrounded by Maggie Valley’s unrivaled beauty. Live music and entertainment all day, there’s plenty of scrumptious food and drink vendors to keep your energy high. Elk habitat demonstrations, outdoor educational demos, face painting, wildlife speakers, elk tours (please pre-schedule), RMEF Elk Calling Contest and so much more are in store for you and your whole family! Join us for our second year celebrating those big ole elk creatures that we love!