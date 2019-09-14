Smoky Mountain Elk Fest
Maggie Valley Festival Grounds 3374 Soco Road, Maggie Valley, North Carolina 28751
The Smoky Mountain Elk Fest is about bringing people who love nature, conservation, wildlife, and the outdoors together for a day full of Music, Wildlife Art, Fun, Education, and cultural performances. Proceeds will be used to better manage the elk population in western North Carolina and create more habitats.
Info
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family, Outdoor