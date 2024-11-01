Smoky Mountain Christmas

× Expand Dollywood

Celebrate the season with the return of America's Best Christmas Event for more than a decade! Gather your family close and explore a winter wonderland adorned with more than 6 million twinkling lights and dozens of towering Christmas trees that add a cheerful shimmer to our award-winning rides and attractions like Big Bear Mountain. Embrace this special time of year with all your senses as you discover festive flavors, heartwarming holiday shows, and seasonal shopping tucked into the beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains. When the sun goes down, watch the winter sky shimmer to life as hundreds of festive drones light up the night during a Christmas drone show! Come experience why there's no place like Dollywood at Christmastime.