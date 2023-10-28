Smoky Mountain Bluegrass Festival

to

Maggie Valley Festival Grounds 3374 Soco Road, Maggie Valley, North Carolina 28751

Held at the beautiful Maggie Valley Festival Grounds at the peak of leaf season. Our annual fundraiser, the festival brings all the Haywood County Arts Council’s programs, and artists together for a truly one-of-a-kind music-themed experience. The festival includes award-winning bluegrass bands, music-themed vendors, raffles, artist member demonstrations and artwork, a child and adult playground, and local drinks and food.

Info

Maggie Valley Festival Grounds 3374 Soco Road, Maggie Valley, North Carolina 28751
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Leisure & Recreation
