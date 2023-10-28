Smoky Mountain Bluegrass Festival
to
Maggie Valley Festival Grounds 3374 Soco Road, Maggie Valley, North Carolina 28751
Smoky Mountains Bluegrass Festival
Held at the beautiful Maggie Valley Festival Grounds at the peak of leaf season. Our annual fundraiser, the festival brings all the Haywood County Arts Council’s programs, and artists together for a truly one-of-a-kind music-themed experience. The festival includes award-winning bluegrass bands, music-themed vendors, raffles, artist member demonstrations and artwork, a child and adult playground, and local drinks and food.
Line-Up:
- 11 am: Community jam with the Haywood Ramblers. Bring your instrument and learn from the professionals!
- 12 pm: The Blue Ridge Girls
- 1 pm: Wildfire
- 2:45 pm: Appalachian Road Show
- 4:30 pm: Balsam Range
Tickets:
- Early Bird, Available Now Through August 31, 2023: $45
- Regular, Available September 1 Through October 28: $55
- Add a rented folding chair to your ticket: $5, no fees except sales tax!
- Youth Under the age of 12: FREE
- Discounts for veterans and seniors are available, please contact info@haywoodarts.org
Info
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs