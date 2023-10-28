Smoky Mountain Bluegrass Festival

× Expand Smoky Mountains Bluegrass Festival

Held at the beautiful Maggie Valley Festival Grounds at the peak of leaf season. Our annual fundraiser, the festival brings all the Haywood County Arts Council’s programs, and artists together for a truly one-of-a-kind music-themed experience. The festival includes award-winning bluegrass bands, music-themed vendors, raffles, artist member demonstrations and artwork, a child and adult playground, and local drinks and food.

Line-Up:

11 am: Community jam with the Haywood Ramblers. Bring your instrument and learn from the professionals!

12 pm: The Blue Ridge Girls

1 pm: Wildfire

2:45 pm: Appalachian Road Show

4:30 pm: Balsam Range

Tickets: