Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival

Townsend Visitors Center 7906 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Townsend, Tennessee 37882
The single most important event of the 2024 calendar year. Don’t stop BELIEVIN’! This 4th Annual event will feature Bigfoot competitions, guest speakers, live music, vendors, food trucks and other great surprises. You won't wanna miss this!
Info
Festivals & Fairs, This & That