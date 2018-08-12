William “Smokey” Robinson, Jr. is a legendary singer-songwriter, record producer, record executive, and co-founder of Motown Records. Robinson and his group, The Miracles, met Berry Gordy after a failed audition for singer Jackie Wilson’s managers. Gordy was impressed with Robinson’s vocals and ambitious songwriting. In 1960, The Miracles recorded their and Motown’s first million selling hit, “Shop Around.” Between 1960 and 1970, Robinson would produce 26 Top 40 hits with The Miracles including several Top 10 hits such as “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me,” “I Second That Emotion” and the #1 Pop hit, “The Tears Of A Clown.”

The Grammy® Award winner was one of the major songwriters and producers for Motown, penning several hit singles such as, “Who’s Loving You,” “My Guy,” “The Way You Do The Things You Do,” “My Girl,” and “Ain’t That Peculiar.” Robinson has been inducted into the Kennedy Center, awarded an individual star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a second star with The Miracles. He was awarded a medal at the National Medal of Arts, a Heritage Award at the Soul Train Music Awards and a BET Lifetime Achievement Award.

This performance is a fundraising event for Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City, TN. The hospital serves more than 200,000 children in a four-state, 29-county region. The 69-bed children's hospital is staffed by pediatric experts with a goal of providing safe and child-friendly care that is centered on the patient and the family.

$250 VIP Ticket & ParTee Event Info:

Join the celebration for the Niswonger Children’s Hospital Classic at the VIP ParTee at the General Morgan Inn in Greeneville, Tenn. Enjoy delicious food, mingle with celebrities and take part in an exciting live auction, all before the big Smokey Robinson performance on the NPAC stage! Smokey Robinson will not attend the ParTee.