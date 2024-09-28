Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival

to

Bernard's Landing Resort 775 Ashmeade Rd, Moneta, Virginia 24121

SEPTEMBER 28-29, 2024 | Bernard’s Landing SML

This year’s event will be showcasing a true taste of Virginia by hosting a number of wineries from all over the Commonwealth. Tasters may purchase their favorites by the glass and bottle. We also provide off-premise wine sales and convenient pick up following the event.

The SML Wine Festival stage will host two full days of music from popular local, regional, and national talent. The lineup is in the final steps of being scheduled, so stay tuned for updates and announcements!

The SML Wine Festival is the perfect place to find that special and unique gift or handcrafted item. All of our vendors are curated to offer a variety of distinctive products that will enhance your wine festival experience.

Info

Bernard's Landing Resort 775 Ashmeade Rd, Moneta, Virginia 24121
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
to
Google Calendar - Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival - 2024-09-28 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival - 2024-09-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival - 2024-09-28 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival - 2024-09-28 00:00:00 ical