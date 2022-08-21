Slight Departure on the Pavilion Stage

Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777

Slight Departure is a Folk/Americana/Old Time quintet. Five-part harmonies and instruments indigenous to NC make this group a must-see act. Music that no one can pigeonhole. Is it Old Time? Is it Bluegrass? Folk? C & W? Western Swing? About all that can be said is, no matter how it is described, it is filtered through the traditional acoustic instruments indigenous to Western North Carolina. Give a listen: https://youtu.be/Oq6EaQhZgt0. FREE

Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor
