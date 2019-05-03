Sleepy Creek SpringDig
SLEEPY CREEK ON THE POTOMAC CAMPGROUND JOSHUA LANE, Berkeley Springs, West Virginia 25411
Sleepy Creek SpringDig returns May 3-5, 2019 to the region's top family friendly festival venue, Sleepy Creek on the Potomac in Berkeley Springs, WV. Featuring a stellar line-up of national and local roots music, with added attractions such as arts, crafts, food, kids activities, parades, playgrounds, late night bonfires, open jam circles, and more. The 6th annual camp-out always offers the best in down home hospitality, top notch entertainment, and feel good prices. SEE YOU AT SLEEPY CREEK!
Info
SLEEPY CREEK ON THE POTOMAC CAMPGROUND JOSHUA LANE, Berkeley Springs, West Virginia 25411 View Map