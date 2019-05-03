Sleepy Creek SpringDig returns May 3-5, 2019 to the region's top family friendly festival venue, Sleepy Creek on the Potomac in Berkeley Springs, WV. Featuring a stellar line-up of national and local roots music, with added attractions such as arts, crafts, food, kids activities, parades, playgrounds, late night bonfires, open jam circles, and more. The 6th annual camp-out always offers the best in down home hospitality, top notch entertainment, and feel good prices. SEE YOU AT SLEEPY CREEK!