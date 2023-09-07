Bringing the best in new, undistributed indie films and original screenplays to Winchester, Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.

Our Goals and Vision

At Skyline Indie Film Fest our goal is to share new, independent film and original screenplays in our community. To nurture a cinematic cultural growth and demonstrate art through a lens of expansive acceptance, appreciation, tolerance and wonder. At Skyline we foster the indie spirit.

Our Story

In 2012 two bookstore owners decided that there should be a film festival in Old Town Winchester. The location was quaint but vibrant and there was a serious lack of cinematic culture. The location and the timing seemed perfect.

All these years later we’re pressing forward with our mission and working hard to grow with integrity and be responsible advocates of independent film, filmmakers and writers.

Who We Are

Skyline Indie Film Fest is a 501(c)3 not for profit organization. Since 2013 we have worked with a devoted board of directors, a talented skeleton crew and motivated volunteers to bring unique and under-represented indie films to Winchester, Virginia.