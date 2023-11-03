× Expand SkyLand Ranch

November 3 - February 18, 2024 (6-9pm)

Light up your Christmas with over half a million lights that will be on display for SkyLand’s Festival of Lights at The Ranch Presented by Food City. This light festival offers many extravagant light displays as you embark on a scenic chairlift ride to The Ranch. Enjoy spectacular Western and traditional light structures, such as our 75’ Santa’s “Moo”ving Sleigh Ride, Rodeo at The Ranch, The Barnyard Posse, The Nativity on the Mountain, Ruckus on The Ranch, and much, much more!

As you begin the walkthrough portion of the Festival of Lights, be sure to capture your family's picture in front of Antler Falls and our life-sized Nativity. Stroll through the illuminated tunnels and larger-than-life displays with your friends and family. Grab a partner and Dosey Doe to popular Christmas music and watch the light show in front of our 25’ Christmas tree, located in our Courtyard. Enjoy campfires, yard games, and Christmas movies sponsored by Food City. All can be found in our Backyard for endless hours of fun!

With all this holiday fun, you’re going to need some festive goodies and snacks from our North Pole Bakery. Be prepared to indulge in all-things-Christmas with our specialty Christmas menu that includes a unique variety of shakes, coffees, wassail, eggnog, wine, and beer. Enjoy our gourmet hot chocolates, homemade cupcakes and cookies, everything gingerbread, s'mores, and items you won’t find anywhere else. So, come and enjoy the cozy nights and Christmas lights at The Ranch, where you will not want to miss this one-of-a-kind Western light festival!

Be sure to check our daily calendar for any special events, live music, or performances.

Guests must arrive 30 minutes before their scheduled ticket time. You must have your entire party present to check-in. This is a holiday event, so please expect wait times that are longer than normal.