Sky Valley Independence Day Celebration

× Expand Rabun County Chamber of Commerce

We are planning a celebration on JULY 3RD to bring out Sky Valleyians, families, friends, and visitors to celebrate our Nation’s Independence!

SKY VALLEY JULY 3RD EVENTS

8:00 AM – 10:00 AM – Sky Valley Property Owners Pancake Breakfast (SV Country Club Pavilion)

10:00 – 10:45 – Sky Valley Rubber Duck Race (sign up in the CBC Parking Lot) Fastest Swimming DUCKS receive PRIZES!

11:00 – 11:45 – Sky Valley Grand Parade (Parade starting at Tahoe Lane and ending a the SV Park!) PRIZES FOR BEST PARADE ENTRIES! Our Grand Stand Master of Ceremony will announce the parade entries!

11:30 – 1:30 – Sky Valley/Scaly Mountain Fire Department Hot Dog Cafe (SV City Pavilion)

1:00 – 3:00 – Bouncy Children’s Obstacle Course and Corn Hole Tournament

5:30 – 8:00 – The Sid Weber Cancer Fund BBQ – (pick up BBQ dinners at the SV Country Club Pavilion – tickets available!)

9:15 – FIREWORKS over the LAKE!

Please call Sky Valley City Hall for further details.

HOPE TO SEE YOU IN THE VALLEY ON JULY 3rd!