Sky Meadows' Birthday Hike

Park lovers everywhere are invited to celebrate Sky Meadows' Big 4-0 with a special birthday hike! Discover the many wonders that lie in the Virginia Piedmont while enjoying the park's breathtaking views. Join Virginia Master Naturalist Charlie Price on this tree-mendous hike as he reveals the park's history, diverse ecosystems, and what rangers are doing today for future conservation.

Hike is approximately 2 miles on easy terrain. Sturdy shoes, sunscreen, bug spray, and water are highly encouraged. Leashed pets are welcome.

To learn more about the free Sky Meadows 40th Anniversary Celebration, visit https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/event?id=2023-06-07-16-34-48-278587-8n0

Free - parking fee waived.