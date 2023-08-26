Sky Meadows 40th Anniversary Celebration

× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers Sky Meadows vista

It wouldn’t be a party without you, so come and join us in celebration of your state park. Sky Meadows State Park opened in 1983, and since then 40 years of your memories have become part of our history. Join in the celebration while experiencing the sights and sounds of the Crooked Run Valley and its beautiful vistas. Discover the park's various conservation activities with free presentations throughout the day. There's fun for the whole family with music, local wine and beer vendors, wagon rides, Mount Bleak Open House, free programs and more! Make a day out of it with lunch or dinner at one of our various food trucks. Event is sponsored in conjunction with the Friends of Sky Meadows (FOSK), and a rain date will be scheduled 8/27.

Do you have a Sky Meadows memory you would like to share? Please email us at SkyMeadows@dcr.virginia.gov and use the #SkyMeadows40thAnniversary.

Free entrance and parking.