Skiffle Creek on the Pavilion
Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777
Orchard at Altapass
Skiffle Creek
Freddy Bradburn, Todd Buckner, and Andy Ferguson join Jo Northrop in this 4-piece band from McDowell County, NC. Their performances fall somewhere in the vicinity of "Woody Guthrie and Leon Redbone meet the B-52's and John Denver at a Tom Petty Tribute", or maybe something completely different depending on what performance you attend. And you must see and hear them. Take a listen, then come on over. https://youtu.be/txoiGVPAMk4. Always FREE.