Skiffle Creek on the Pavilion Stage
to
Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777
×
Orchard at Altapass
Skiffle Creek on the Pavilion
Freddy Bradburn, Todd Buckner, and Andy Ferguson join Jo Northrop in this 4-piece band from McDowell County, NC. Their performances fall somewhere in the vicinity of "Woody Guthrie and Leon Redbone meet the B-52's and John Denver at a Tom Petty Tribute", or maybe something completely different depending on what performance you attend. And you must see and hear them. Take a listen: https://youtu.be/txoiGVPAMk4
Info
Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777
Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor