Skiffle Creek on the Pavilion Stage

Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777

Freddy Bradburn, Todd Buckner, and Andy Ferguson join Jo Northrop in this 4-piece band from McDowell County, NC. Their performances fall somewhere in the vicinity of "Woody Guthrie and Leon Redbone meet the B-52's and John Denver at a Tom Petty Tribute", or maybe something completely different depending on what performance you attend. And you must see and hear them. Take a listen: https://youtu.be/txoiGVPAMk4. Come on down.

Info

Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777
Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor
