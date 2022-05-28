Skiffle Creek on the Pavilion Stage

× Expand Orchard at Altapass Skiffle Creek on the Pavilion at the O

Freddy Bradburn, Todd Buckner, and Andy Ferguson join Jo Northrop in this 4-piece band from McDowell County, NC. Their performances fall somewhere in the vicinity of "Woody Guthrie and Leon Redbone meet the B-52's and John Denver at a Tom Petty Tribute", or maybe something completely different depending on what performance you attend. And you must see and hear them. Take a listen: https://youtu.be/txoiGVPAMk4. Come on down.