Six Button Mess- Civil War Encampment

Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144
Get up-close and personal with history. Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and smells of a Civil War Encampment as you interact with the Six Button Mess. Watch as they perform the daily tasks of Confederate soldiers. Activities may include recruitment and enlistment ceremonies, unit drills, weapons demonstrations, and camp cooking.
$10/car parking fee.
