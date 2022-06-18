Six Button Mess- Civil War Encampment

to

Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144

Historic Area

Get up-close and personal with history. Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and smells of a Civil War Encampment as you interact with the Six Button Mess. Watch as they perform the daily tasks of Confederate soldiers. Activities may include recruitment and enlistment ceremonies, unit drills, weapons demonstrations, and camp cooking.

Repeats on Sunday, June 19, 2022. 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

$10/car parking fee.

Info

Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144
History, Kids & Family, Outdoor
540-592-3556
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Six Button Mess- Civil War Encampment - 2022-06-18 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Six Button Mess- Civil War Encampment - 2022-06-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Six Button Mess- Civil War Encampment - 2022-06-18 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Six Button Mess- Civil War Encampment - 2022-06-18 10:00:00 ical