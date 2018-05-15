SISTER ACT

Music by Alan Menken Lyrics by Glenn Slater

Book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner

Additional Book Material by Douglas Carter Beane

A heavenly surprise, filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story, this feel-good comedy smash will have you jumping to your feet with excitement and joy! A woman hiding in a convent helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she rediscovers her own. Make a joyful noise and join us for this musical comedy smash based on the hit film starring Whoopi Goldberg. “’Take Me to Heaven’ and ‘Spread the Love Around’ bloom into full-throttle disco epics, the latter building up to an ecstatic finale.” –NY Post