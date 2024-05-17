Sippin' In Simpsonville: A Summer Beer Tasting

Join us downtown on Friday, May 17th for beer tastings, retail vendors, live music, local snacks, and more!

Sippin' in Simpsonville's Summer Beer Tasting is a craft beer tasting tour of Simpsonville's downtown shops and local businesses. Ticket holders will enjoy craft brews, local food, live music, retail vendors and Simpsonville's downtown atmosphere as they walk along the tasting route! This year's route will feature 30+ businesses pouring 2oz. samples of local, craft, and seasonal brews.

Guest Ticket Options & Prices

Regular Ticket: $30 in advance, $45 day-of

Regular Tickets include all tastings and a commemorative tasting glass.

Day-of pricing goes into effect at 12:00am on 5/17.

VIP Ticket: $50 in advance, $65 day-of

VIP Tickets include all tastings and the commemorative tasting glass, PLUS early check-in options, a mix-and-match 6 pack of beer to take home, and a VIP gift. Early Check-In details will be emailed to guests roughly one week before the event.

Day-of pricing goes into effect at 12:00am on 5/17.Click here for Vendor/Sponsor application

Volunteer for Your Beer!

Volunteers are needed to help make this Sippin' In Simpsonville Presented by H2E Construction the best one yet! Volunteers help with check-in, ice/supply distribution, signage placement, and set-up/break-down. Many of the shifts are only two hours long and tons of fun!

Volunteers will receive a t-shirt and a regular guest ticket (if 21+) to use before or after their shift. Please let us know if you have any questions about any of the responsibilities of each time slot as some may require heavy lifting or carrying supplies. Tennis shoes are recommended for day of event time slots. Please plan to arrive 15 minutes before your time slot begins to check-in with the volunteer coordinator at the chamber office. No children or pets allowed. (Link to sign up coming soon)

Event Ticket Cancellation Policy

This is a rain or shine event. Tickets and business hosting fees are non-refundable once purchased, unless the event is cancelled or rescheduled by the Simpsonville Area Chamber of Commerce. If you realize that you are not able to attend after you purchase your tickets, you may transfer them to another guest. In the case of cancellation by the Chamber, guests will be given the option to keep their tickets to use on the new date OR request a full or partial refund for their tickets. If that happens, instructions for requesting the refund will be emailed to all guests and shared on social media.