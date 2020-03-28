Sip TN Chattanooga Wine Festival

Join us at SipTN Chattanooga as we showcase Tennessee wine at its finest. Taste through over 200 wines produced right here in Tennessee, utilizing some of the freshest fruit in the South. The festival is planned to be a day of fun, stroll around, shop with artisans and vendors, enjoy delicious food and sip wine and hard cider all from local sources. Even the proceeds from the event stay local, benefiting Tennessee Agriculture and Small Businesses.