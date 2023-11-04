× Expand AdobeStock free Sinkland Farms 1st Annual Wine Festival

Sinkland Farms 1st Annual Wine Festival is Saturday and Sunday, November 4-5 from 11am-5pm, with wine tastings from Virginia and North Carolina Wineries. Sinkland Farms Wine Festival and will include all of the fun family activities following the Pumpkin Festival, including our 10 acre corn maze, hayrides to the pumpkin patch, kids zone, animal barn, live music, food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, pony rides and face painting among other attractions, including our new Super Mega Ride-n-Slide which is 150 feet long and fast.

Details and tickets at https://sinklandfarms.com/wine-festival

Voted the best pumpkin patch, best farm to visit, most unique festival, best special event venue, awarded platinum and gold honors, and a top 10 epic venue in Virginia, Sinkland Farms is the Virginia destination for fall fun.

Wine Enthusiast Magazine named Virginia one of the 10 best wine travel destinations in the world and the Sinkland Farms Wine Festival will showcase the Commonwealth’s and beyond top wineries. We are located minutes from Virginia Tech, Radford University, Roanoke and Salem, only two miles off Interstate 81.

Sinkland Farms

3060 Riner Rd

Christiansburg, VA 24073