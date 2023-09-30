Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival

× Expand Sinkland Farms Sinkland Farms 32nd Annual Pumpkin Festival

Sinkland Farms 32nd Annual Pumpkin Festival

5 weekends (Fri-Sun) Sept 29 - Oct 29

Fridays 4pm-7pm (with limited activities)

Saturdays and Sundays 10am-7pm (with full schedule)

Each weekend is jam-packed with activities, live music, food, and fun for the whole family. Hayrides to the pumpkin patch, make your way through a mind boggling 5 acre corn maze, and visit with Sinkland's farm animals. We feature Ride-a-Rescue horseback trail rides, pony rides, a huge kid’s zone with a barrel train ride, giant slide, kids zip line and many games. Plus the NEW Super Mega Ride-n-Slide, 150 feet long and fast! Kids of all ages can see tractors and our other farm equipment. Some attractions at extra charge. Have your face painter design a specialty to wear throughout the day. Look for the Scarecrow on weekends! Plus, enjoy live music with adult beverages and food trucks on-site.

Everyone always enjoys Sinkland's entertainment such as blacksmith demonstrations, local live music, and Acapella groups. You can watch pig racing, try your luck at our famous Bad AXE Throw and feast with local food trucks. The festival grounds include the area's most noted Arts & Crafts vendors and Pop-up Boutiques.

We have been voted the Best Pumpkin Patch in Virginia and Best Farm to Visit.

Admission:

Fridays - $12 per person, $11 seniors, military & first responders, free for children 3 and under.

Saturdays/Sundays - $15 per person, $14 seniors, military & first responders, free for children 3 and under.

Admission includes: parking, hayride to the pumpkin patch, corn maze, live music (Sat/Sun afternoon) and other entertainment, Kidz Zone games, access to food trucks and local vendors, and more!

Tickets and details online at https://sinklandfarms.com/pumpkin-festival

Video: https://youtu.be/fricgizK-b8

Sinkland Farms

3060 Riner Rd

Christiansburg, VA 24073