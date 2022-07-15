× Expand Sinkland Farms Sinkland Farms 2nd Annual Sunflower Festival

Sinkland Farms 2nd Annual Sunflower Festival

July 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24

Fridays 12-8pm, Saturdays 10am-8pm, Sundays 12-6pm

Enjoy 3 weekends July 8-24 jam-packed with activities, music, food, and fun for the whole family with 8 acres of 200,000 sunflowers and 20 different varieties! The festival also includes the area's most noted Arts & Crafts vendors and Pop-up Boutiques featuring both hand-made goods, direct sales and retail outlets. Kids zone includes zip-line, giant slides and fun games. For kids there will also be baby farm animals, touch a tractor, and face painting. Plus, enjoy live music (schedule below) with adult beverages and food trucks on-site. On the third weekend Dan Marshall, former Virginia Tech Football Player and American Idol performer will take the stage for performances on Friday and Saturday.

Music Schedule:

July 8 Last Chance Band - 5-8pm

July 9 Howlin' Mudbellies - 5-8pm

July 10 Leslie and Al Duo - 5-8pm

July 15 - The WORX Band 7-11pm

July 16 The Groovehounds - 5-8pm

July 17 The Last Chance Band - 5-8pm

July 22 - Dan Marshall (former Virginia Tech Football Player and American Idol performer) 5-8pm

July 23 - The Last Chance Band 3-5pm and Dan Marshall - 5-8pm

July 24 Jerry Wimmer solo (Lead Singer of The WORX) - 5-8pm

Admission includes: 1 Sunflower per adult ticket, access to sunflower fields and walking trails, local vendors, access to food trucks, live music, Kidz Zone, games, etc., and more!. There will also be beer and wine, Kettle Corn and Ice Cream for sale.

$12 per adult, $10 kids 4-12, $11 seniors, military & first responders, and free for children 3 and under at the gate.

Buy Tickets and details online at https://sinklandfarms.com/sunflower-festival-about

Sinkland Farms

3020 Riner Road, Christiansburg, VA 24073

Sinkland Farms continues to bring special recognition to Southwestern Virginia by being recently voted "Most Unique Festival" by Blue Ridge Outdoors magazine with a readership of over 350,000 across seven states along the Blue Ridge Mountains.